Both Orlando City SC (2-1-1) and the Portland Timbers (1-1-2) made the playoffs last season and could have faced off in the championship match, but Orlando City SC fell just short of the final game. Despite that, the Timbers made their way to the championship and lost in penalty shots.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Portland Timbers today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Orlando City SC has been winning with tough defense and just enough offense to squeak by early in the season like in its 1-0 win over the LA Galaxy:

After coming up short in the MLS championship last season, the Timbers are off to a rough start this season. They began with two straight ties against New England and LAFC, a 1-0 win (Austin) and then a blowout loss to Dallas (4-1).

The silver lining for the Timbers is that they started last season 1-3-1 before finishing the season 16-10-4 for the season, made it into the playoffs, all the way to a shootout loss in the championship.

For Orlando City SC, they are off to a strong start with terrific overall team defense and an opportunistic offense.

These teams have not played since 2019. This will be a fresh match between two very good teams who both have the opportunity to make the playoffs again and even represent their conferences in the MLS Championship.

