Orlando City looks to continue its climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

After taking down the Union to advance in the U.S. Open Cup earlier this week, a resurgent Orlando City side heads north of the border to take on Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday.

Despite a negative goal differential, Orlando is now tied for third place in the Eastern Conference with 17 points this season, only two points shy of the Union for first place. Toronto, on the other hand, is near the bottom of the table in 12th place with 11 points.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Toronto FC Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Orlando City SC at Toronto FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Although Orlando is on a tear as of late, City did fall in its last MLS match in a lopsided victory for Montreal by a final score of 4-1. Montreal’s Joel Waterman got the scoring going early with a goal in the 21st minute, while Montreal outshot Orlando 20-2 overall, scoring twice after the 80th minute to blow the game open.

As for Toronto, it conceded a 90th-minute goal to Vancouver’s Tosaint Ricketts to fall in heartbreaking fashion by a final score of 1-0 in its last MLS action. Toronto looked like it had the go-ahead goal at one point, but Jayden Nelson’s strike was disallowed due to a foul on the play.

