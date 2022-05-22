With just three losses on the season so far, Austin FC is currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference standings with 23 points after 12 matches. Orlando City, meanwhile, has lost just four times after 12 matches and is sitting in fourth in the East with 20 points. The two teams face off in this inter-conference matchup on Sunday at Q2 Stadium.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Austin FC Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Live stream Orlando City SC at Austin FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando has won back-to-back matches heading into the game on Sunday with the first of the two wins being a 2-1 finish over Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia Union in the U.S. open cup round of 32. Second-half strikes from Ercan Kara and Andrés Perea got Orlando into the round of 16 in the United States' oldest soccer tournament.

Austin, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-1 win of its own in MLS action where Ruben Gabrielsen and Diego Fagúndez both got on the score sheet to secure all three points over LAFC.

Orlando and Austin face off on Sunday with both teams looking to extend their respective win streaks at Q2 Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.