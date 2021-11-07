Orlando City SC vs. CF Montreal takes place on Decision Sunday in MLS, and is a matchup with huge implications as far as the playoffs go.

If the playoffs started today, Orlando City SC (12-9-12) would be in and CF Montreal (12-11-10) would be out. Orlando SC is tied with Atlanta (48 points) and currently sits tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference, while Montreal (46 points) are just on the outside looking in. This is one of the most important, impactful matches on the schedule today during the final day of the regular season.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at CF Montreal today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

In their most recent match, these two teams tied 1-1 with Orlando taking the initial lead and Montreal coming back to tie:

Over the last month, Montreal has gone 2-1-3 trying to keep up the pace with the other Eastern Conference clubs in a massive logjam. For the past month or so, there have been seven teams jockeying the final three playoff slots.

The inconsistency all season long has been the struggle for Montreal.

In fact, a tie here would have Montreal finish the season 12-11-11, which would be the most inconsistent record of the season in all of the MLS.

October was not great for Orlando either, as they went 2-1-3 also allowing all the teams around them to catch up and steal their playoff slot. A win today and they are in the playoffs, with the potential of moving into a home playoff slot for the first round.

A loss or a tie and that opens the door for Montreal to enter the playoffs or New York to jump them in the playoff seeding.

