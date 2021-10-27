The Eastern Conference was designed to give every club hope and all of their fans anxiety. That's the case for Orlando City FC and Columbus Crew SC.

Another head-to-head match in the Eastern Conference, another set of huge stakes for the playoffs.

The Orlando City SC (12-8-11) takes on the Columbus Crew SC (10-13-8) in a match that pits a club closer to clinching a first-round home match against one that needs every win possible just to scratch into the final playoff slot. While Orlando is effectively in the playoffs, it has high hopes and eyes on the second seed in the Eastern Conference if the cards fall right.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew SC Today:

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

This was an intense back-and-forth match back in September that kept fans on the edge of their seats all night.

Orlando jumped out to a 2-0 lead in its last match with Columbus, allowing the team to comeback and tie the match before a deciding goal was scored late. It was easily one of the most fun matches of the year. Hopefully tonight's game will follow suit.

For Orlando, it's two points off of Philadelphia and Nashville for the second seed in the playoffs. A win inches the team closer, as both clubs have tough matches to close the season.

The defending champions in Columbus have a lot more work to do. The team is five points behind the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference, and after a tough season, this might be it with a loss or even a tie.

Columbus has a -4 overall goal differential and only has 10 wins on the season, which is the least of any team in realistic contention for a playoff slot. The team needs to find ways to win here down the stretch, but nothing it has done this season indicates that it is capable of doing that, especially against a tough opponent here in Orlando.

