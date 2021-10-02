October 2, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In Major League Soccer's crowded Eastern Conference, Saturday's match between Orlando City SC and D.C. United could shake up the playoff standings.
Author:

With just a month to go in the MLS regular season, the Eastern Conference standings are packed tight heading into Saturday's match between Orlando City SC and D.C. United.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

You can stream the Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New England and Nashville are firmly in first and second place with 65 and 46 points, respectively, but behind them sit a pack of six teams separated by three points. With 40 points, D.C. United leads that pack, and Orlando City SC is tied with four other teams at 39 points.

Montreal sits in 8th place at 37 points. Only the top seven teams at the end of the regular season will reach the postseason.

Saturday will be the second of the two meetings between the clubs this year. In their first match back on May 16, Orlando won 1–0 despite being outshot by D.C. United 13–6. Mauricio Pereyra's goal in the seventh minute proved to be the difference in the contest.

This crucial match kicks off from Audi Field in Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

