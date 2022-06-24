FC Cincinnati hosts Orlando City SC in search of its first home win since early May in this MLS showdown.

FC Cincinnati sits tied for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference even despite being winless in its last three matches. Tonight, it plays host to Orlando City SC, who trails conference-leading New York City FC (unbeaten in four of its last five matches) by just two points.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati:

Match Date: June 24, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Like Cincinnati, Orlando has managed to have better results away from home, earning a point in seven of eight away matches versus just four wins in eight home matches. When these two sides met back in March, Brandon Vázquez netted the opening goal in the 13th minute before scoring the game-winner in the 53rd minute to give Cincinnati a 2-1 road win.

After scoring the equalizer in Saturday’s match against Philadelphia, Vázquez now trails San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse by one goal for the most in MLS and has scored two goals in his last three matches.

Orlando City forward Ercan Kara leads The Lions with six goals this season, including a pair on Saturday against Houston. This is Kara’s first season in MLS after netting 27 goals with Rapid Vienna of the Austrian Bundesliga.

Cincinnati currently has 20 points through its first 15 matches, equaling its total from all of 2021.

