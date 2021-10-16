Orlando City SC finds themselves in a fortuitous situation with the worst team in the league on the schedule in FC Cincinnati as they attempt to pad their record.

Orlando City SC (11-8-9) hit the road to face the worst club in the MLS this season, FC Cincinnati (4-16-8). With only a handful of games on the schedule, Orlando City SC have the opportunity to pad their lead in the standings for not only a home-field playoff match in round one but also a more ideal opponent in that first round.

How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Orlando City SC crushed FC Cincinnati 3-0 then tied them in their second match, which has not been uncommon for the Ohio club.

In their last six matches, Orlando City SC has played their worst stretch of soccer. They have gone (1-4-1) with an 8-15 goal differential. Before that stretch, they were 10-4-8 and one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

After tonight, the schedule becomes a gauntlet for Orlando City SC having five matches against current Eastern Conference playoff teams and one against a competitive Columbus club.

FC Cincinnati’s season has been tough in every aspect.

They are tied for the second-fewest goals (29), tied for the most goals allowed (54) and have the worst goal differential in the league (minus-25). They don’t have the most losses in the league, but that might change after tonight.

Currently, FC Cincinnati is on a six-game losing streak with a minus-10 goal differential. They are the only team that has been officially eliminated from the playoffs this season.

Orlando City SC has to take advantage of the struggling FC Cincinnati tonight if they want to have any chance of moving up the standings and also to protect themselves from falling out of the playoffs.

This is a massive swing game.

