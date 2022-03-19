How to Watch Orlando City SC vs LA Galaxy

The Galaxy look to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

The LA Galaxy (2-0-1) look to get back in the win column when they host Orlando City SC (1-1-1) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

Despite goals from Javier Hernandez and Douglas Costa, the Galaxy fell 3-2 to the Seattle Sounders in their last game action, while Orlando lost 2-1 against FC Cincinnati.

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Orlando City SC Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION

After starting the campaign with consecutive victories, Seattle’s Xavier Arreaga scored the go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute to give the Sounders a 3-2 home victory over the Galaxy. Although it was in defeat, Hernandez and Costa became the first goal scorers against the Sounders this season, who shut out their previous two opponents.

As for Orlando, Junior Urso’s 42-minute goal wasn’t enough as Cincinnati notched its first win in 14 games against Orlando City in their last game action. Orlando had plenty of opportunities to score, but Cincinnati keeper Alec Kann made four spectacular saves to hold off Orlando.

The Galaxy led by their super duo of Hernandez and Costa are searching for their third win of the season when they host Orlando City on Saturday.

