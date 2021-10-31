Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nashville SC have locked up an MLS playoff spot, but Orlando City SC are still fighting to clinch a postseason berth.
    Nashville SC (12-4-16) hold the second-best record in the Eastern Conference entering Sunday's match against Orlando City SC.

    Orlando City SC (12-9-11) are still looking to lock up a playoff spot in the penultimate weekend of the regular season.

