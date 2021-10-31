Nashville SC have locked up an MLS playoff spot, but Orlando City SC are still fighting to clinch a postseason berth.

Nashville SC (12-4-16) hold the second-best record in the Eastern Conference entering Sunday's match against Orlando City SC.

Orlando City SC (12-9-11) are still looking to lock up a playoff spot in the penultimate weekend of the regular season.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC Today:

Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás (KSTR-Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX)

Other than the New England Revolution and their league-leading 73 points, Orlando City SC have dominated in the Eastern Conference.

Like the Revolution, they have just four losses on the season. Nashville is a grinding defensive team, but they can score too. They have the second-most goals scored (53) and and tied for the least amount of goals allowed with Seattle (31).

Orlando is in sixth place in the standings with 47 points and would be on the road for the first round of the playoffs if the season ended today. The team needs to gain points in both of their final two matches in order to have a chance at a home match for the first round.

