There is only one undefeated team at home on the season and that is Nashville SC. The club will be tested every game for the rest of the season.

Nashville SC (11-3-12) has had one of the most interesting seasons in the MLS. The team has the least amount of losses in the league, the most ties, no home losses and is tied for the best overall point differential in the league.

Orlando City SC (10-8-8) has had a more standard season and would be the No. 5 seed if the MLS playoffs started today.

How to Watch: Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

Match Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

Nashville might be the most complete team in the MLS. New England is the best scoring team and has the best record, but Nashville has the exact same goal difference (+20) to lead the league, is tied for third in goals scored (44) and is tied for second in goals allowed (24).

Nashville also has the least amount of losses on the season, especially because of its defense, scheme and coaching. Nashville has forced or created 12 ties on the season, which is most in the MLS.

Orlando is a playoff club but lacks consistency. The team currently has a -1 goal difference (37 scored, 38 allowed).

On a wet field in the rain, Nashville edged out a tie with Orlando at home in a methodical 1-1 match earlier this season. These two clubs will square-off one more time this season on Halloween in Orlando in the second to last game for both clubs.

