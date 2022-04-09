Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC Stream

Orlando and Chicago look to get back into the win column on Saturday in an MLS showdown.

With both sides failing to register wins in the last matches, Orlando City travels to take on the Chicago Fire at Exploria Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KEUS - San Angelo)

Live stream Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando scored two first-half goals courtesy of Alexandre Pato and Joao Moutinho to keep pace with undefeated LAFC in the last match. However, Los Angeles was too much in the second half as it pulled away in a 4-2 victory. Orlando had some opportunities to tie it, but a stoppage-time score by Kwadwo Opoku put the game out of reach.

As for Chicago, it played in a scoreless draw against FC Dallas, where both teams struggled to produce scoring opportunities in rainy conditions. Neither side put a first-half shot on target, and Chicago’s best scoring chance sailed wide in the 55th minute.

Both Chicago and Orlando City sit in the middle of the eastern conference table as the two teams look to push into the top three with a win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.