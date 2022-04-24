How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Red Bulls

Teams two and three in the Eastern Conference standings face each other at Exploria Stadium on Sunday, with Orlando City SC, in second place with 14 points, looking for their fourth win in a row in all competitions and New York Red Bulls, in third with 11 points, looking for its first win since April 2 in MLS regular-season action.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls on fuboTV:

Despite not being able to win in its last two attempts in MLS action, New York is coming off of a victory in the club's most recent outing which was a 2-1 win over Hartford Athletic in the third round of the 2022 US Open Cup. Former Inter Miami winger Lewis Morgan and Aaron Long got on the scoresheet to secure the Red Bulls' advancement in the country's oldest football tournament.

Orlando City, meanwhile, is coming off of three straight wins in all competitions: a 1-0 finish over Chicago, a 2-0 defeat of Columbus and a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay in US Open Cup action.

Austrian striker Ercan Kara scored in the back-to-back wins in MLS action while former Brazilian international Alexandre Pato scored in the US Open Cup to help the club advance to the Round of 32.

