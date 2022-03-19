Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia Union may use last season's playoff loss to NYCFC to propel team to a win this time around on Saturday.

The Union may be looking for a bit of revenge against New York City FC in this MLS matchup even if they won't say so to the media. Last year, it was only New York City FC standing in the Union's way of going to their first-ever MLS Cup, or so they thought. Unfortunately for them, the Union got hit with COVID-19 and had several starters sidelined with the illness. After a hard-fought battle, the Union lost 2-1 and their season was over.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New York City FC Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WPVI - Philadelphia, PA)

Live stream the Philadelphia Union at New York City FC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Union has looked strong so far this season and is currently tied for first place with a record of 2-1-0. In their last game, they beat the San Jose Quakes at home with a score of 2-0. Cory Burke scored in the 23rd minute in and Dániel Gazdag added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

NYCFC is currently sitting in seventh place with a record of 1-1-1. Its most recent game was a 4-2 loss to Comunicaciones in CONCACAF Champions League play. Despite losing the second leg, NYCFC continues on in the tournament on an away goal tiebreaker. 

With the excitement surrounding the return of MLS play and the remainder of the teams' last matchup, it should be a fun game to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Philadelphia Union at New York City FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC (WPVI - Philadelphia, PA)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF defender Christopher McVey (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Brian Rodriguez (17) during the second half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17862614
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays his shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mercer vs UConn in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17881282
MLS

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New York City FC

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
USATSI_17881612
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

BYU vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Uncasville, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. Mercer: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
imago1010611143h
Serie A

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina in Canada

By Tom Sunderland14 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy