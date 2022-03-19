The Philadelphia Union may use last season's playoff loss to NYCFC to propel team to a win this time around on Saturday.

The Union may be looking for a bit of revenge against New York City FC in this MLS matchup even if they won't say so to the media. Last year, it was only New York City FC standing in the Union's way of going to their first-ever MLS Cup, or so they thought. Unfortunately for them, the Union got hit with COVID-19 and had several starters sidelined with the illness. After a hard-fought battle, the Union lost 2-1 and their season was over.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New York City FC Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WPVI - Philadelphia, PA)

The Union has looked strong so far this season and is currently tied for first place with a record of 2-1-0. In their last game, they beat the San Jose Quakes at home with a score of 2-0. Cory Burke scored in the 23rd minute in and Dániel Gazdag added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

NYCFC is currently sitting in seventh place with a record of 1-1-1. Its most recent game was a 4-2 loss to Comunicaciones in CONCACAF Champions League play. Despite losing the second leg, NYCFC continues on in the tournament on an away goal tiebreaker.

With the excitement surrounding the return of MLS play and the remainder of the teams' last matchup, it should be a fun game to watch.

