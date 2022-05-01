How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
With the Union sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings as the lone remaining one-loss side, Philadelphia will travel to Geodis Park to take on Nashville SC on Sunday afternoon.
Both the Union and Nashville SC played in close matches recently, with Philadelphia earning a point in a 1-1 draw against Montreal while a late goal downed Nashville against the LA Galaxy.
How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC Today
Game Date: May 1, 2022
Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial
In the Union’s draw against Montreal, Julian Carranza converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the first half. However, Kei Kamara scored in the 59th minute to lift visiting CF Montreal to a 1-1 draw on the road in Chester, PA.
As for Nashville, it lost in near-heartbreak fashion when Dejan Joveljic subbed in for the Galaxy and scored nine minutes later. Joveljic put in a ball from teammate Derrick Williams with his right foot into the bottom right corner to give LA the 1-0 victory in Carson.
The Union look to continue their strong start to the 2022 campaign against Nashville on Sunday.
Regional restrictions may apply