The Union look to stay atop the Eastern Conference on Sunday when they take on Nashville SC.

With the Union sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings as the lone remaining one-loss side, Philadelphia will travel to Geodis Park to take on Nashville SC on Sunday afternoon.

Both the Union and Nashville SC played in close matches recently, with Philadelphia earning a point in a 1-1 draw against Montreal while a late goal downed Nashville against the LA Galaxy.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at Nashville SC Today

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

In the Union’s draw against Montreal, Julian Carranza converted a penalty kick in the 21st minute to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the first half. However, Kei Kamara scored in the 59th minute to lift visiting CF Montreal to a 1-1 draw on the road in Chester, PA.

As for Nashville, it lost in near-heartbreak fashion when Dejan Joveljic subbed in for the Galaxy and scored nine minutes later. Joveljic put in a ball from teammate Derrick Williams with his right foot into the bottom right corner to give LA the 1-0 victory in Carson.

The Union look to continue their strong start to the 2022 campaign against Nashville on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply