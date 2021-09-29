How to Watch Union at Red Bulls

The No. 4 Philadelphia Union face off against the No. 11 New York Red Bulls in this Eastern Conference showdown.

The Red Bulls come into this matchup having two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five games. Their most notable win is against New York City FC, and their only loss comes against the Columbus Crew.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls Online:

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

You can live stream Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Union's last five games have zero draws, but the team is 3-2. They have beaten Chicago, Toronto and New England. They also lost to New England and have an exact same loss to the Columbus Crew.

The Union are led by Kacper Przybylko on offense who has nine goals in 25 matches. The Red Bulls are led by Patryk Klimala who has seven goals in 25 matches. Both teams currently have a positive goal differential this season.

They are separated in goals by one with New York having 31 goals on the year and Philadelphia at 32. With the game being at New York, the Red Bulls will have a slight advantage, especially when the teams are this equally matched.

This will definitely be a match that you do not want to miss on Wednesday night.

