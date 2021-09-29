How to Watch Union at Red Bulls

September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 4 Philadelphia Union face off against the No. 11 New York Red Bulls in this Eastern Conference showdown.
Author:

The Red Bulls come into this matchup having two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five games. Their most notable win is against New York City FC, and their only loss comes against the Columbus Crew.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls Online:

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

You can live stream Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Union's last five games have zero draws, but the team is 3-2. They have beaten Chicago, Toronto and New England. They also lost to New England and have an exact same loss to the Columbus Crew.

The Union are led by Kacper Przybylko on offense who has nine goals in 25 matches. The Red Bulls are led by Patryk Klimala who has seven goals in 25 matches. Both teams currently have a positive goal differential this season.

They are separated in goals by one with New York having 31 goals on the year and Philadelphia at 32. With the game being at New York, the Red Bulls will have a slight advantage, especially when the teams are this equally matched.

This will definitely be a match that you do not want to miss on Wednesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Philadelphia Union at New York Red Bulls

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

HSFB Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Pacific FC at Valour FC

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16363355
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. D.C. United

2 minutes ago
New England Revolution
MLS

How to Watch New England vs. Montreal

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16826432
MLS

How to Watch Union at Red Bulls

2 minutes ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets

32 minutes ago
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

32 minutes ago
USATSI_11761400
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in NCAA Women's Volleyball

32 minutes ago
USATSI_16825690
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC

32 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

37 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy