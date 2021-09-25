How to Watch Union vs. Atlanta United

The Philadelphia Union hosts Atlanta United FC as the end of the MLS regular season draws near.

Winners of three straight and seven of their last eight matches, Atlanta United rolls into Philly looking to extend their narrow one-point lead over their hosts for sixth place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. Posting only two wins over their last ten matches, the Union are one point clear of DC United for the seventh and final playoff spot as they look to improve on their 7-3-3 home record in 2021.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United FC:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KWNL - Fort Smith)

You can live stream the Union vs. Atlanta United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta has lost only once since Aug. 7, scoring as many goals in its past six games (13) as they did in their first 13 matches this season under since-fired manager Gabriel Heinze.

Veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan, tied for third in MLS with seven clean sheets, has yielded only five goals in his last seven starts and has helped United earn back-to-back road victories after starting the season winless in their first 10 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In their first matchup of the 2021 season, Atlanta looked to be in control of the match when in the 82nd minute, Anton Walkes scored to put Atlanta United up 2-0. However, Philadelphia responded with a goal by Cory Burke in the 84th minute, and then Jakob Glesnes rocketed home the equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time to secure the 2-2 draw.

Philadelphia forward Kacper Przybylko, the Union’s leading scorer in 2021 and fourth all-time in club history, broke his seven-game scoreless streak when he scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Orlando. His eight goals this season equal his output from a year ago and give him 31 for his career with the club.

The series has been even over the last six matches across all competitions sporting a 2-2-2 record over that span. The two wins by Union are their only two against Atlanta as United owns the all-time series 5-2-4.