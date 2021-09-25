How to Watch Union vs. Atlanta United

September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia Union hosts Atlanta United FC as the end of the MLS regular season draws near.
Author:

Winners of three straight and seven of their last eight matches, Atlanta United rolls into Philly looking to extend their narrow one-point lead over their hosts for sixth place in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. Posting only two wins over their last ten matches, the Union are one point clear of DC United for the seventh and final playoff spot as they look to improve on their 7-3-3 home record in 2021.

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United FC:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KWNL - Fort Smith)

You can live stream the Union vs. Atlanta United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta has lost only once since Aug. 7, scoring as many goals in its past six games (13) as they did in their first 13 matches this season under since-fired manager Gabriel Heinze. 

Veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan, tied for third in MLS with seven clean sheets, has yielded only five goals in his last seven starts and has helped United earn back-to-back road victories after starting the season winless in their first 10 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In their first matchup of the 2021 season, Atlanta looked to be in control of the match when in the 82nd minute, Anton Walkes scored to put Atlanta United up 2-0. However, Philadelphia responded with a goal by Cory Burke in the 84th minute, and then Jakob Glesnes rocketed home the equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time to secure the 2-2 draw.

Philadelphia forward Kacper Przybylko, the Union’s leading scorer in 2021 and fourth all-time in club history, broke his seven-game scoreless streak when he scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Orlando. His eight goals this season equal his output from a year ago and give him 31 for his career with the club.

The series has been even over the last six matches across all competitions sporting a 2-2-2 record over that span. The two wins by Union are their only two against Atlanta as United owns the all-time series 5-2-4.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United FC

TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (KWNL - Fort Smith)
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16780735
MLS

How to Watch Union vs. Atlanta United

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16778401
NCAA Football

How to Watch Pennsylvania at Lafayette

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16797626
NCAA Football

How to Watch Louisville at Florida State

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16790833
NCAA Football

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16781110
NCAA Football

How to Watch Connecticut vs. Wyoming

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16778023
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16784684
NCAA Football

How to Watch Iowa vs. Colorado State

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16779186
NCAA Football

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16771350
NCAA Football

How to Watch Maryland vs. Kent State

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy