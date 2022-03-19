Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers at FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Timbers and FC Dallas are both coming off wins in their most recent action. They face off on Saturday.

The Portland Timbers (1-2-0) hit the road to take on FC Dallas (1-1-1) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Saturday night with both teams coming off wins in their most recent game action.

How to Watch Portland Timbers at FC Dallas Today:

Game Date: March 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Live stream the Portland Timbers at FC Dallas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Timbers find themselves in scandal with an MLS investigation into their handling of a domestic violence incident involving the estranged wife of player Andy Polo. According to Genesis Alarcon, Polo’s estranged wife, representatives from the Timbers attempted to dissuade her from pursuing charges against Polo.

Despite the off-field legal drama, Portland won its first game of the season when Bill Tuiloma scored in the 62nd minute to give the Timbers a 1-0 victory over Austin FC last week.

As for FC Dallas, they scored twice after the 85th minute, including a Franco Jara strike from the penalty spot, to outlast Nashville SC by a score of 2-0 in their last game action.

Portland and Dallas will both look to make it two consecutive victories when they square off on Saturday night.

Regional restrictions may apply

