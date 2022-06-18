How to Watch Portland Timbers at LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy host the Portland Timbers in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon in MLS action.

After the two sides were moving in the opposite direction before the international break, the Galaxy and Timbers return to MLS action with a Saturday matchup in Los Angeles.

The Galaxy sit in fifth place in the Western Conference with 23 points this season, which is only two points behind second-place Dallas in a crowded top-half out West. Portland, on the other hand, is on the outside looking in with only 15 points this season to sit in 12th place.

How to Watch Timbers at Galaxy Today

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Before the international break, the Galaxy made it look easy against Austin FC with three different goal scorers finding the back of the net in a 4-1 victory, with all four goals coming in the second half. Javier Hernandez got the scoring started in the 61st minute, followed by a pair of goals from Dejan Joveljic and a 90th-minute goal by Efrain Alvarez just for good measure.

As for Portland, it fell on the road to red-hot Inter Miami by a final score of 2-1 before the break. Bill Tuiloma scored for the Timbers late in the second half, but Portland never found the equalizer.

The Galaxy and Timbers return to MLS action when they face off in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply