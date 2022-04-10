How to Watch Timbers at Whitecaps FC

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Timbers and Whitecaps have struggled out of the starting gate, with the two MLS foes facing off on Saturday night.

With both sides near the bottom of the table in the West, Portland Timbers look to bounce back from a loss when they travel to take on the Whitecaps on Saturday.

The Timbers sit in 12th place in the Western Conference standings with six points on the season while Vancouver is one slot below them with four points, as both teams have struggled.

How to Watch Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

Live stream Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

However, the Whitecaps got a big win in their last match thanks to Ryan Raposo’s first-ever MLS goal. The Canadian was making his first start of the season when he broke through for a goal in the 73rd minute, which gave Vancouver a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

As for the Timbers, they fell to Javier Hernandez and the LA Galaxy by a final score of 3-1 in their last match. The game was extremely physical and saw two players sent off because of red cards. Chicharito scored twice for the Galaxy while Bill Tuiloma had an eventful afternoon for Portland. Although he scored the Timbers’ only goal, Tuiloma was also responsible for an own goal.

The Whitecaps will look to build off their win over Kansas City when they host Portland on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN+
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
