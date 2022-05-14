Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Los Angeles Football Club leads the Western Conference with 23 points this season and takes on the Colorado Rapids today.

After advancing in the U.S. Open Cup to the round of 16 earlier this week, Los Angeles will look to remain atop the Western Conference when it hosts Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

LAFC is off to a terrific start with a Western Conference-best 23 points this season, which tops the standings. Los Angeles has lost only one game in MLS play. On the other hand, Colorado sits in the No. 9 position with 12 points so far in the 2022 campaign.

How to Watch Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KBNT - San Diego)

In its last MLS contest, LAFC erased two Philadelphia leads to play the Union to a 2-2 draw. Los Angeles’s Franco Escobar scored the equalizer for LAFC in the 82nd minute. Los Angeles trailed 1-0 and 2-1 in the game but pulled even each time to earn a point in the draw.

As for Colorado, Nathan Cardoso scored in the 64th minute for the San Jose Earthquakes to pull the club ahead of the Rapids in Colorado’s last MLS match. Colorado had several scoring chances but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Los Angeles looks to stay hot when they host Colorado on Saturday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.