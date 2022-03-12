Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Salt Lake at New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Revolution host Real Salt Lake at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night in this exciting MLS matchup.

Fresh off a Champions League win at a snowy Gillette Stadium, the New England Revolution (1-1-0) jumps back into MLS play when they welcome Real Salt Lake (1-1-0) to Foxborough on Saturday night.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake at New England Revolution Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Live stream the Real Salt Lake at New England Revolution game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The reigning Supporters Shield champions were led by goals from Sebastian Lletget and two second-half scores by Adam Buksa in a 3-0 rout of Pumas in the first leg of their Champions League series on Wednesday. The second leg will take place in Mexico City next month.

As for Real Salt Lake, they, too, had a snowy evening in their last game action with a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders. The game-winner came in the second half courtesy of Bobby Wood in a match that featured a lengthy weather delay. The match was delayed for over two hours due to lightning in the era, and upon their return to the pitch, Wood notched a goal in the 46th minute right after the halftime break.

The Revs and Real Salt Lake each look to get their second win of the MLS campaign on Saturday night.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Real Salt Lake at New England Revolution

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

