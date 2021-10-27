How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas

    • October 27, 2021
    How to Watch Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Real Salt Lake heads to Dallas on Wednesday sitting two points shy of the playoff line.
    Despite posting only three road wins in 2021, Real Salt Lake can nudge its way into the playoffs with a win tonight against FC Dallas with just three games remaining in the MLS regular season.

    FC Dallas, winless in its last nine matches, is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and has not posted a win since a 5-3 victory over Austin at the end of August.

    How to Watch Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

    Live stream Real Salt Lake vs FC Dallas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Croatian mid-fielder Damir Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake with 14 goals on the year, trailing DC United forward Ola Kamara by three goals for the MLS Golden Boot. Six of his goals have come since Sept. 12, five of those in a five-game run that also saw him post three assists.

    Dallas has not defeated Real since March of 2019, with three of the last four matches between the two clubs ending in a draw. In their last matchup, Dallas netted the game's first goal in the 19th minute, before three straight goals from Salt Lake, including a goal and an assist from forward Jonathan Menéndez.

    Dallas leads the all-time series 21-13-11 but will be without the services of leading scorer Ricardo Pepi, who will miss the match with an injury. The 18-year-old, who scored a pair of goals for the US during the World Cup qualifier win against Jamaica, has been the focal point for many European teams ahead of the January transfer window. 

