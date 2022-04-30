Skip to main content

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Angeles is on a four-game points streak in MLS play and takes on Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

With the Galaxy sitting in third place in the western conference, Los Angeles will host a middling Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday afternoon in Carson.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy Today

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Network

Live stream Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Los Angeles is on a four-game points streak in MLS play and also punched their ticket to the next round of the U.S. Open Cup with a 1-0 victory over San Diego last week.

In their most recent MLS action, Dejan Joveljic subbed into the game in the 77th minute, then scored the game’s only goal in the 86th minute to earn the Galaxy a 1-0 victory. Derrick Williams crossed the ball into the box, and Joveljic put the game-winner into the bottom right corner of the net. The Galaxy dominated the match with a 16-to-4 shot differential.

As for Real Salt Lake, it has gone two-straight MLS matches without a goal, earning a point with a scoreless tie against the Timbers in their last contest. Although they didn’t find the scorer sheet, Salt Lake was much better after losing 6-0 in its previous match to New York City FC.

The Galaxy look to continue their points streak when they take on Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy

TV CHANNEL: Univision Network
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
