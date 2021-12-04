Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Conference Final: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Real Salt Lake continue its improbable run from last team in the playoffs to the MLS Finals?
    Real Salt Lake (14-14-6, 48 points) entered the playoffs with the most losses, tied for the least amount of points and the worst goals allowed mark of teams to make the playoffs. The team lost three of five matches heading into the playoffs, including against its opponent today, the Portland Timbers (17-13-4, 55 points). Now Real Salt Lake finds itself one win away from the Finals.

    How to Watch Conference Final: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live Stream Conference Final: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In its last match, Portland crushed Real Salt Lake 3-1 after jumping out to a 3-0 lead early in the match.

    For Portland, this is not an ideal match. The Timbers have been a slightly better overall team than Salt Lake this season, but they are roughly mirror images of them. Portland has scored 56 goals this season, one more than Salt Lake. Portland gave up 52 goals to opponents this season, only two less than Salt Lake.

    This season the clubs have played three times with Portland winning all three (3-0-0) and an eye popping 12-4 goal differential. That was the regular season. Now we are in the playoffs where Salt Lake has found its stride.

    In its two matches in these playoffs, against the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively, Salt Lake has a 2-1 overall goal differential (6-5 on penalty kicks in a 0-0 win).

    Those wins over Seattle and Kansas City, two of the top three scoring clubs and the two best point differentials in the Western Conference were huge. Salt Lake shut down two of the best offenses in the MLS and did just enough to win.

    Portland Timbers
    MLS

    How to Watch Conference Final: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

