    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Clinging to life above the playoff line, Real Salt Lake hopes to avoid a late-season slip against San Jose on Saturday in this MLS matchup.
    Posting an even 3-3 mark in their last six matches, Real Salt Lake has a game in hand and a tie-breaker advantage over Minnesota with a narrow one-point lead over LAFC in the MLS Western Conference standings with three weeks to play in the regular season.

    They host the San Jose Earthquakes who have been eliminated from postseason contention, but San Jose can win the season series with a road win today.

    RSL is tied for third in the Western Conference with 50 goals scored this season but their defense has been unable to separate them from their opponents as they have conceded 47 goals in 31 matches thus far. With only two clean sheets posted since mid-August, goals will be at a premium for Salt Lake if they hope to stay above the playoff line.

    San Jose’s scoring attack is led by Javier Lopez who has 12 goals on the 2021 campaign including a hat trick against Real Salt Lake back on Sep. 15.

    Since Pablo Mastroeni has taken over as the interim head coach, Salt Lake is 6-5 and has only won consecutive games once. While that record is not among the leaders in MLS, the 54.5% win % currently ranks Mastroeni second all-time behind Jason Kreis (55.2%) who made the playoffs six out of seven years including the club's only MLS Cup in 2009.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes

    TV CHANNEL: Univision
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
