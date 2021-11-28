How to Watch MLS Conference Semifinals: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City

Salt Lake is here after netting a goal with 23 seconds left in the final match of the regular season against Kansas City, making this matchup even more intriguing.

The whole season has built to this moment for Sporting Kansas City (17-10-7, 58 points) as it looks to avoid the upset from Real Salt Lake (14-14-6, 48 points).

All season, Kansas City was angling for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and had it at times, while Salt Lake grinded down the stretch to have this opportunity.

In the final game of the season, Salt Lake defeated Kansas City 1-0 to get into the playoffs. That win came on a monster goal at the 94:37 mark.

Kansas City had the opportunity to eliminate Salt Lake in the final match of the season, but lost, which allowed the team to get in with a combination of Los Angeles FC losing to Colorado and Los Angeles tying Minnesota on the final day of the season.

Salt Lake is 2-0-0 against Kansas City this season with a 4-1 goal differential.

Today is going to be a good match, as both clubs are very similar offensively. However, Salt Lake gave up 14 more goals in the regular season.

Can Salt Lake pull off another miracle after the final regular season game win over Kansas City and the penalty kick win over Seattle to get to the Conference Finals?

