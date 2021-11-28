Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch MLS Conference Semifinals: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Salt Lake is here after netting a goal with 23 seconds left in the final match of the regular season against Kansas City, making this matchup even more intriguing.
    Author:

    The whole season has built to this moment for Sporting Kansas City (17-10-7, 58 points) as it looks to avoid the upset from Real Salt Lake (14-14-6, 48 points). 

    All season, Kansas City was angling for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and had it at times, while Salt Lake grinded down the stretch to have this opportunity.

    How to Watch MLS Conference Semifinals: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (WBKBDT - Alpena)

    Live Stream MLS Conference Semifinals: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the final game of the season, Salt Lake defeated Kansas City 1-0 to get into the playoffs. That win came on a monster goal at the 94:37 mark.

    Kansas City had the opportunity to eliminate Salt Lake in the final match of the season, but lost, which allowed the team to get in with a combination of Los Angeles FC losing to Colorado and Los Angeles tying Minnesota on the final day of the season.

    Salt Lake is 2-0-0 against Kansas City this season with a 4-1 goal differential.

    Today is going to be a good match, as both clubs are very similar offensively. However, Salt Lake gave up 14 more goals in the regular season.

    Can Salt Lake pull off another miracle after the final regular season game win over Kansas City and the penalty kick win over Seattle to get to the Conference Finals?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    MLS Conference Semifinals: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (WBKBDT - Alpena)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) collide along the sidelines during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
    MLS

    How to Watch MLS Conference Semifinals: Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City

    45 seconds ago
    soccer fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Lazio

    25 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Marseille vs. Troyes AC

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_17032619
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Colorado State in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17125779
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Alabama in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Troy at Duke in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15465557
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Colorado in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    depaul basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at DePaul

    1 hour ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy