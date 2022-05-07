Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Bulls host the Timbers on Saturday in MLS regular-season action at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

With just two losses in their first nine matches in the 2022 MLS regular season campaign, the Red Bulls find themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 17 points. New York is one point below red-hot Philadelphia, which has lost just once this season so far. The Timbers, meanwhile, are in 10th place in the Western Conference with 11 points after 10 matches.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live Stream New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York is coming off of three straight wins in all competitions, a run that began on April 20 with the team's 2-1 finish over USL-side Hartford Athletic in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. The Red Bulls then traveled to face Orlando City in a match that ended 3-0 in favor of the visitors thanks to goals from Luquinhas, Cristian Casseres and Lewis Morgan.

The Red Bulls' most recent outing was a dramatic 2-1 finish over Chicago where the second of Patryk Klimala's two goals in the match hit the back of the net in the 91st minute via penalty kick.

New York now hosts Portland who is looking to snap its three-match winless streak in league action with a victory over the Red Bulls on Saturday at Red Bull Arena.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
