Red Bulls vs. Union stream: Watch online, TV channel

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference square off in Philly today in some Saturday night MLS action.

After taking down D.C. United to advance in the U.S. Open Cup, the Red Bulls make the short trip to take on the Eastern Conference’s top side in the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Heading into Saturday night’s showdown at Subaru Park, the Union are clinging to a one-point lead over New York in the East. This season, Philadelphia currently has 19 points, while the Red Bulls sit at No. 2 in the standings with 18 points so far in the 2022 campaign.

How to Watch New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Although the Union remains in the top spot in the eastern conference, Philadelphia hasn’t won a game in MLS play since it defeated Columbus on April 9. In their last MLS game, the stingy Union defense gave up two second-half goals to LAFC in a 2-2 draw.

Philadelphia leads the MLS in the fewest goals allowed this season and has a league-high four shutouts but conceded twice in the second half to lose the lead on two separate occasions.

As for the Red Bulls, they also tied their last MLS match, playing the Timbers to a 1-1 draw.

