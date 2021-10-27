How to Watch New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

The playoff jockeying is in full effect, as the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United are both feeling the pressure down the stretch.

Several matches on the schedule tonight have that “big game” feel with playoff implications on the line.

For the New York Red Bulls (12-11-7), they are in the playoffs if the season ended today, but only two points up on D.C. United (12-14-5), which is just on the outside looking in. Both clubs are eyeing the playoffs but have had inconsistent seasons leading to this point. They need wins down the stretch of the season to get into the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

It was a tightly contested match the last time these two clubs played in a 1-1 tie after the break in the schedule.

In the last match, D.C. was able to tie the game on a penalty kick with an impressive stutter step score. There were a lot of opportunities for New York to score in the final minutes, but the defense of D.C. held strong in the end.

Coming into tonight, New York is tied for the last playoff slot in the Eastern Conference but is in sixth place overall due to tiebreakers.

The Red Bulls have their hands full tonight with D.C., then close with three straight tough opponents in Montreal, Atlanta and Nashville.

Keeping the Red Bulls playoff slot is going to come down to wins down the stretch in a very competitive Eastern Conference.

For D.C., much like Inter Miami CF in its matches down the stretch, it is almost win or go home every time it takes the field.

United wrap the season against New York tonight, defending champions Columbus and Toronto. Two points out of the playoffs, every win counts right now for D.C. United.

