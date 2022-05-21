How to Watch Revolution at FC Cincinnati

Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Cincinnati looks to extend their club record four-game winning streak when they take on the Revolution on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati will look to extend their club-record four-game winning streak when they host the reigning Supporters Shield champion, the Revolution, at TQL Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite a negative goal differential, Cincinnati’s winning streak has seen them move into a tie for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 19 points this season. The Revolution, on the other hand, continues to be up and down and currently sits in 11th place in the East with 12 points so far in 2022.

How to Watch New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati Today

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Live stream New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

After the Fire tied the game in the 83rd minute, Cincinnati’s late-game heroics continued when Luciano Acosta scored a late game-winner in the 85th minute off an errant pass from Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina. Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez pressured Slonina into a lazy pass that found Acosta, who then took it in for the go-ahead goal.

As for the Revolution, New England star forward Adam Buksa scored a pair of goals that at one point gave the Revs a 2-1 lead over Atlanta in the second half. However, Atlanta’s Luiz Araujo scored in the 63rd minute to even the score and the two sides settled on a 2-2 draw.

Cincinnati will look to extend its winning streak to five games when it takes on the Revolution on Saturday night.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

New England Revolution at FC Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
May 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) reacts with the officials after the match against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
