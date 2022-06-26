Skip to main content

How to Watch Revolution at Whitecaps: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Revolution carry an eight-game unbeaten streak into Sunday's matchup with the Whitecaps.

With the Revolution riding an eight-game unbeaten streak to storm back into the playoff hunt, New England heads north of the border to face the Whitecaps at BC Place on Sunday night in Vancouver.

How to Watch Revolution at Whitecaps Today

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Live stream Revolution at Whitecaps on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

After a shaky start to the season, Bruce Arena’s club has found its footing as the Revs sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 23 points this season. Vancouver, on the other hand, is also in the playoff race out West, tying Seattle for the final playoff spot with 20 points.

Last week, the Revolution scored twice in the second half to power past Minnesota in a 2-1 victory that extended their unbeaten streak to eight. Dylan Borrero scored the equalizer in the 53rd minute, and then Gustavo Bou scored the game-winner on a free kick in the 69th minute.

As for Vancouver, the Whitecaps took down FC Dallas for the second time this season with a strong first half leading to a 2-0 victory. Lucas Cavallini and Deiber Caicedo scored early and late in the first half to earn the Whitecaps a critical Western Conference victory.

The Revolution look to make it nine-straight matches without a loss when they take on the Whitecaps on Sunday night in Vancouver.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Revolution at Whitecaps

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
