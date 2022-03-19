Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Jose Earthquakes look for their first win of the season in the MLS against Minnesota United FC today.

This season has started off slowly for Minnesota United FC (1-0-2) with exactly one goal scored in each match but with their defense stepping up with only two total goals allowed. They take on the San Jose Earthquakes (0-2-1) who has a struggling defense, giving up eight goals already through three matches.

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Minnesota United FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota United FC picked up their first win of the season (1-0) against the New York Red Bulls after two straight ties to start the year:

Through four matches last season, San Jose was (3-1-0) with a 10-to-6 goal differential and a strong overall start to the season.

Ultimately, they finished 10-13-11, squandering that start and finishing with a negative-eight overall goal differential. This season, they are off to a lesser start and will need to get on track before the season is lost and they are out of the playoff running.

Minnesota, on the other hand, started the season 0-4-0 in their first four games with a 3-to-10 goal differential.

They rebounded to end the year 13-7-10 to make the playoffs with a plus-five goal differential after the sluggish start. They have the talent and experience to not let this early start to the season be what defines them, but they need to get their offense on track soon.

Last year, they averaged 1.2 goals per match, while this year they are on pace to average just 1.0 goals per match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

