The San Jose Earthquakes look for the upset today against Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

To start the season, the Union (1-0-1) picked up right where they left off with a strong start as they take on the Earthquakes (0-1-1) early in the season today. Last season, the Union made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals and came up just a goal short of making it to the MLS Championship Game against the Timbers. This season, they only have one goal: get back to the playoffs and make a run for a championship.

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Philadelphia Union today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Philadelphia Union online with fuboTV

So far this season, the Union started with a draw (1-1) against Minnesota United and then a win over CF Montreal (2-1) to start off the season with a plus-one goal differential.

Last season, the Union finished with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and were one of the best overall clubs in the MLS. They were 11-3-3 at home for the season, which is where they are playing today.

On the other side, the Earthquake finished No. 10 in the Western Conference last season and went 5-6-6 on the road.

This season, the Earthquakes started the year with a loss to the Red Bulls (3-1) and a draw with the Crew (3-3), showing the up-and-down nature of this club from last season and so far to start this season.

These clubs did not play last season, making this the first time they have seen each other on the field in over two seasons.

