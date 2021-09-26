How to Watch Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC

September 26, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Earthquakes host Los Angeles FC as both teams vie for playoff spots late in the MLS season.
Author:

The San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC sit just outside of the playoff picture in the MLS Western Conference. Their meeting on Saturday could help one of the clubs make a playoff push.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Los Angeles:

Match Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV

You can stream the San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles FC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Western Conference race is tight with less than 10 games to go in the season. Just eight points separate the fourth-place L.A. Galaxy and 10th-place San Jose.

At 9-6-10 on the season, LAFC has 33 points, which puts them one behind seventh-place Minnesota, which currently holds the final playoff spot in the conference. San Jose is in 10th place with 30 points and a 7-9-9 record.

Saturday's match marks the second of three meetings between San Jose and LAFC this season. The Earthquakes picked up the win the first time around, a 2-1 victory in early August. Their third and final meeting comes in mid-October.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET Saturday. Catch the game on My Network TV.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

