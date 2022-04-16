Nashville SC look to keep it rolling against the struggling San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS today.

Entering today, the San Jose Earthquakes (0-4-2) are the only winless team in the MLS as they attempt to get their first win of the season against Nashville SC (3-2-1), one of the better teams in the league from last season. It has been a rough start for San Jose, especially considering their 3-0-1 start to the season before finishing seven points out of the playoffs and this season they are digging a huge hole to start this year.

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION

Nashville SC is coming off a huge win over last year's early-season Western Conference juggernaut, Sporting Kansas City (2-1)

So far this season Nashville SC has scored six goals and given up the same for an even goal differential early in the year. They have snuck out with three wins and two losses due to their offense only producing one goal per game.

A win today could jump Nashville SC to a tie for the top spot in the Western Conference if other clubs ahead of them finish off with ties and losses this weekend.

This is also the first match at home for Nashville SC, who has started off their season with a six-game road trip. Traditionally clubs are more successful at home, giving Nashville SC a lot of opportunities to jump the standings as the season grows long.

Last season Nashville SC went 8-0-9 at home and 4-4-9 on the road.

On the other side, the San Jose Earthquakes have scored nine goals and given up 15 goals to their opponents, for a -6 goal differential. They are scoring the ball pretty well as a team, but their defense is giving up 2.5 goals per game which is never a recipe for wins or even ties.

