How to Watch Earthquakes vs. Timbers

The separation between a home field playoff match and watching the playoffs from home is just four points coming into tonight's match between the San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers.

The Portland Timbers (14-13-4) have to be motivated and excited to play today. With a win they can create some space between them and the glut of five clubs vying for four playoff slots and one that comes with a home field match to start. On the other side, the San Jose Earthquakes (9-12-10) are all but eliminated from the playoffs. They are seven points back of the final seed and would need many things to fall their way to get in.

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers Today:

Game Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

In a matchup between the teams earlier this season, San Jose started off the game strong, then Portland tied things up leading to the 1-1 tie in the end.

Portland was really on a run from late August through early October going 7-0-1 really looking like one of the best clubs in the Western Conference. Since then, they have lost three straight matches, giving other clubs the opportunity to jump them.

The final three matches on the schedule for Portland feature three of the lowest teams in the standings: San Jose, Salt Lake and Austin. They are a combined 29-43-20.

A loss here from San Jose is likely an elimination from the playoffs for them, but a tie might keep them in the fold.

Looking at the standings, Portland and L.A. are tied with 46 points in the fourth and fifth slots. Minnesota has 45 points with LAFC and Vancouver just behind with 44 points in the sixth through eight seeds. There is so much congestion in the middle that will create a lot of fun in these final handful of matches.

