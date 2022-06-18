Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Salt Lake takes on the San Jose Earthquakes as they look to rebound with a win in the MLS on Saturday.

This season, steady has been the philosophy for Real Salt Lake (7-4-4) as they sit in third place in the western conference, despite not having the profile of a team that is three games over .500 and in the mix for the best record overall. They welcome in the Earthquakes (3-6-6) with their MLS-worst defense as Real Salt Lake looks to get back on the winning track after their last loss.

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Watch San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

This season, Real Salt Lake has scored the second-fewest goals of the 14 clubs that would make the playoffs if they started today. With only 18 goals, Real Salt Lake has really leaned into their team play, defense and ability to wear clubs out on the pitch.

That game plan and style has allowed Real Salt Lake to avoid losses like their peers but also opens them up to more ties in low-scoring matches.

In their six home matches, Real Salt Lake is 5-0-1, staying undefeated on their home pitch as they welcome in San Jose.

On the other side for San Jose, they have allowed a league-worst 32 goals this season and are 0-5-2 on the road. When you give up goals at that rate it is very difficult to win at a high level in the MLS.

This will be a good test for Real Salt Lake and their limited offense, against the worst defense in the MLS today.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
