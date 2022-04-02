After playing to a draw against Austin FC in their last contest, the Seattle Sounders (1-1-2) travel to take on unbeaten Minnesota United (2-2-0) at Allianz Field on Saturday.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Minnesota United FC Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KCPQ-TV – Seattle, WA)

Despite only four goals on the season, Minnesota remained unbeaten when Luis Amarilla scored in the 32nd minute of a 1-0 victory over the winless San Jose Earthquakes on March 19. Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was named MLS Player of the Week following his eight-save performance against New York, then pitched a shutout in the win over San Jose.

As for the Sounders, they held a 1-0 lead after a Will Bruin strike in the 43rd minute over Austin FC. However, Austin’s Diego Faggundez salvaged a draw by scoring the tying goal in the 70th minute. Seattle keeper Stefan Cleveland made seven saves with clutch stops in the final 20 minutes to secure the draw for the Sounders.

Minnesota will look to continue a wonky unbeaten streak to the start the season when it hosts Seattle on Saturday night.

