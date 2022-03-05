Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Salt Lake will take on the Seattle Sounders in their first home match of the MLS season

Real Salt Lake will host the Seattle Sounders for its MLS home opener this evening. Real Salt Lake has a record of 13-12-5 against Seattle Sounders FC. The two teams' most recent meeting had Real Salt Lake winning in the opening round of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs at Lumen Field on November 23, 2021 advancing by penalty kicks (6-5) to the Western Conference Semifinals.  RSL has not lost to Seattle at home since 2011 and posted a 9-0-2 record against them at Rio Tinto Stadium.

How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live Stream Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Salt Lake is coming off of a 0-0 draw on the road against the Houston Dynamo to pick up 1 point on the young season.  Zac MacMath made six saves in the game to record the clean sheet for RSL.  Despite having several very good opportunities to break the stalemate, RSL was not able to capitalize on them due in large part to a strong appearance by Houston goalkeeper, Steve Clark.

The Seattle Sounders will be looking to pick up their first points of the season after a loss to Nashville SC.  Both sides played strongly in their first-ever meeting, but Nashville was able to put one past Seattle goalkeeper, Stefan Frei, in the 80th minute to take home the win.

This game should certainly get fans excited for the season to come.

