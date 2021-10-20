How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids

    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids, arguably the two best teams in the Western Conference, square off in a battle for pride and playoff positioning.
    Author:

    This could be one of the most exciting matches in the MLS this week with the Seattle Sounders FC (17-6-6) taking on the Colorado Rapids (14-6-9). The Sounders are one of the most explosive clubs in the MLS, which allows their defense to shine while the Rapids are a grind-it-out type club.

    How to Watch: Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

    Live Stream Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Seattle crushed the Rapids 3-0 in the second match of the season to enjoy a comfortable 1-0-1 series lead.

    Unless the rails completely fall off, the Rapids are going to host a home playoff game in the first round. The end to the season is more about who they are playing, seeding and pride. They currently sit one point behind Kansas City, who they do not play head-to-head again after finishing the season 0-1-2 (-2 goal differential) against them.

    With five games remaining, the Rapids have to continue building momentum. Over their last three matches they have gone 1-2-0 with a -3 goal differential.

    On the other side, the Sounders can make the argument to be called the best team in the MLS this season. They have the best goal differential in the league (+24), which is one better than Eastern conference leader New England. That is the only club with more wins than the Sounders this season.

    This match does not mean as much to the Sounders, but for pride and to show their control over the conference, this could be a showcase for them.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

