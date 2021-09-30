How to Watch Sounders vs. Earthquakes

Clinging to the top of the table, Seattle brings the leagues best road record to San Jose against the Earthquakes.

Winners of five of their last seven matches, the Seattle Sounders hold a narrow two-point lead over Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference. They travel to the Bay Area to face the San Jose Earthquakes in the rubber match of the 2021 season series. The previous matches this year ended with the road team recording a 1-0 victory.

How to Watch: Sounders at Earthquakes

Match Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live Stream Sounders vs. Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While low scoring games have been the norm in this series, San Jose has seen the scoreboard flicker recently. The team has scored an astonishing 16 goals in its last three matches. That's happened with a 4-3 loss to Real Salt Lake on Sept. 15, a 4-3 win in Austin on the 18th, and a 2-0 victory over LAFC on Saturday. The Earthquakes scored as many goals in their last three matches than they did in their previous nine.

Conversely, Seattle has six goals in its last six games and has not had a game with more than three combined goals in a month and a half when they beat the Portland Timbers 6-2.

Seattle’s scoring skid has also seen Raúl Ruidíaz fall from the top of the MLS scoring list. His 14 goals still lead the Western Conference, but now he trails D.C. United forward Ola Kamara’s 16 goals. Ruidíaz has not scored a goal in four straight regular season games despite 14 shots in those four matches.

The Quakes enter Wednesday on a two-match winning streak and sit three points shy of the final playoff spot with just eight matches left this season.

Seattle is 8-2-2 in matches away from Lumen Field in 2021. Only the Eastern Conference leading New England Revolution have more than six road wins this season.