How to Watch Sounders FC at Whitecaps FC

    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Vancouver is among five teams battling for three playoff spots entering the final day of the MLS regular season.
    Author:

    Playoff positioning and home field advantage are up for grabs on the final day of the Major League Soccer regular season when Seattle Sounders FC heads on the road to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

    With a win, Seattle would secure the top spot in the Western Conference, a first round playoff bye, home field advantage through that half of the bracket and a guaranteed spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

    Vancouver could finish as high as the fifth seed in the conference with a win, can secure a playoff spot with a draw or could miss the playoffs entirely should it lose.

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC:

    Match Date: Nov. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

    Live stream the Seattle Sounders FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sounders FC forward Raúl Ruidíaz trails NYCFC’s Taty Castellanos by one goal heading into the final weekend for the MLS Golden Boot, but with assists marking the tiebreaker, Ruidíaz would have to find the back of the net multiple times in the finale to take the title. However, in only his second game back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for all of October, the larger goal may be to focus on getting to the postseason healthy.

    With a stellar 10-4-2 home record this year, Vancouver is unbeaten in its last five matches. Minnesota United FC, LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake and LAFC are all still mathematically alive for the postseason and could overtake the Whitecaps if they do not take care of business today.

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Seattle Sounders FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
