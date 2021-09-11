How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC look to take down the top team in the Western Conference as they host Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders FC lead the Western Conference by one point over the Colorado Rapids. They will look to give themselves some breathing room Saturday when they visit Minnesota United FC.

Minnesota sits in sixth place in the Western Conference, and it too will aim to protect its playoff position Saturday. The six teams in sixth through 11th place in the conference are separated by just six points.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Seattle is led by Raúl Ruidíaz, the leading goal scorer in MLS this season. He has scored 14 goals in 22 games in 2021. The Sounders have also been solid on defense. Their 19 goals allowed are the fewest by any team this season.

Minnesota has given up just 24 goals in 21 matches this season, the fifth-best mark in MLS.

This will be the third of three matches between the two sides this year. The teams split the first two meetings, with Seattle picking up a 4-0 win at home in the season opener and Minnesota winning 1-0 last month.

