How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Club Leon

The Seattle Sounders and Club León are facing off at Allegiant Stadium in the Leagues Cup Final on Wednesday.

How to Watch Sounders vs. Club Leon:

Match Date: Sept. 22, 2021



Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2



For Seattle, this is a chance at its first international tournament championship. After just squeaking past Liga Mx’s Santos Lagunas in a 1-0 semi-final game, the team looks to keep riding the hot hand behind star striker Raúl Ruidíaz.

Ruidíaz came up clutch, scoring the game-winner against Santos Lagunas. The former two-time Liga MX golden boot winner has scored double-digit goals in each of the four seasons he’s played in Seattle. This was his second goal of the tournament—he also scored in the Sounders 3-0 victory against Tigres. With key midfielder for the Sounders Nicolas Nicolás undergoing another surgery this week, Ruidíaz will again play a pivotal role in the offense.

Club León, however, has cruised through the tournament. In the quarterfinals, it defeated Kansas City 6-1 and followed that up by besting Pumas 2-0 in the semi-finals. Thus, first-year manager Ariel Holan could potentially be on the path to his first international tournament win.

Santiago Colombatto leads Club León in goals scored during the Leagues Cup. He’s managed to get the ball in the net in both matches. Look for him to attempt to do the same versus Seattle.