The Dynamo and Sounders are both coming off recent MLS victories when they face off on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo Today

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Houston currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 15 points this season, trailing the LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake by four points in the standings. Seattle, on the other hand, finds itself near the bottom of the table in the West with just 10 points this season.

Despite playing a man down from the 35th minute on, Houston still managed to take down Nashville SC by a final score of 2-0 in its last match. The Dynamo got goals from Adalberto Carrasquilla and a penalty kick goal from Darwin Quintero to beat Nashville at home.

As for the Sounders, they snapped their MLS losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Minnesota last weekend. Cristian Roldan put the Sounders ahead with a strike from distance in the 74th minute, which is all Seattle needed to snap its three-match MLS losing streak.

Houston will now host Seattle with both teams looking to build off previous wins on Wednesday night.

