    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders FC face the Houston Dynamo in an MLS matchup Saturday.
    Seattle Sounders FC lead the Western Conference by five points heading into Saturday's match against the Houston Dynamo.

    The Dynamo have won just one of their last five matches. They are 1-2-2 in that stretch, with the one win coming against FC Dallas. They tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy and lost to Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United FC.

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV

    You can live stream Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sounders are 4-1-0 in their last five matches, with their only loss to Real Salt Lake. They have beaten Sporting Kansas City, the San Jose Earthquakes, the Colorado Rapids and the Vancouver Whitecaps in that stretch.

    The top goal scorer for Seattle is Raúl Ruidíaz, who is tied for the most goals in the MLS with 16 in 25 matches. Houston's top goalscorer is Fafà Picault, who has 11 goals in 27 matches.

    While the Sounders should have the edge and will look to maintain their standing atop the Western Conference, the Dynamo will look to give them a run for their money.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Seattle Sounders at Houston Dynamo

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
