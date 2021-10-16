How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo

Seattle Sounders FC lead the Western Conference by five points heading into Saturday's match against the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo have won just one of their last five matches. They are 1-2-2 in that stretch, with the one win coming against FC Dallas. They tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps and LA Galaxy and lost to Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United FC.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo Online:

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV

The Sounders are 4-1-0 in their last five matches, with their only loss to Real Salt Lake. They have beaten Sporting Kansas City, the San Jose Earthquakes, the Colorado Rapids and the Vancouver Whitecaps in that stretch.

The top goal scorer for Seattle is Raúl Ruidíaz, who is tied for the most goals in the MLS with 16 in 25 matches. Houston's top goalscorer is Fafà Picault, who has 11 goals in 27 matches.

While the Sounders should have the edge and will look to maintain their standing atop the Western Conference, the Dynamo will look to give them a run for their money.

