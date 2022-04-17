Inter Miami CF finally came away with the club's first win of the season last Saturday when the club owned by David Beckham hosted the Revolution in Fort Lauderdale to a 3-2 finish in favor of the home team, thanks to Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana notching a hat-trick at DRV PNK Stadium.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami CF Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Seattle, meanwhile, is coming off of advancing to the CONCACAF Champions League final following its 4-2 aggregate defeat of reigning MLS champion New York City FC in the semifinals.

The Sounders got off to a 3-1 lead over NYCFC in the first leg of the CCL semifinals thanks to goals from Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris and Nicolás Lodeiro. The club then traveled across the country to face New York City at Red Bull Arena in a match that ended 1-1, eliminating last year's MLS champion from the international tournament. Peruvian forward Raúl Ruidíaz got Seattle's only goal in the second leg.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, will look to use motivation from its thrilling 3-2 win last week over New England when it travels to Seattle to face the Sounders on Saturday. The team, led by head coach Phil Neville, will be without Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín for the second consecutive match, leaving the door open for the young Campana to continue to secure his spot in the club's starting XI.

