    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Los Angeles FC look to move into an MLS playoff spot as they take on the Sounders on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    Seattle Sounders FC (17-7-7) are 1-0-1 against Los Angeles FC (11-12-8) so far this season and look to close out the series with a win Tuesday.

    Seattle is 5-1-1 in its last seven matches with a plus-10 goal differential) as it gears up for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has gone 3-3-2 in its last eight matches.

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Los Angeles FC:

    Game Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Los Angeles FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sounders edged LAFC 2–0 in their most recent meeting after an early-season draw between the clubs.

    There is a chance that Seattle falls down and does not retain the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but with three matches left they are in the driver seat. Tonight against LAFC, who they have already defeated once. They then close the season out with the L.A. Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

    Seattle holds a three-point lead for the top seed in the Western Conference with three matches to play. The team has scored the second-most goals in the conference and has allowed the fewest goals in the conference.

    LAFC enter Tuesday with 41 points, three back of the Vancouver Whitecaps in the seventh and final playoff spot.

    Will LAFC’s inconsistent play down the stretch cost them a trip to the postseason?

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Seattle Sounders FC at Los Angeles FC

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16632118
