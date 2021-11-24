How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake

These two clubs split their regular season series, which featured low-scoring defensive affairs.

The final first-round match of the MLS playoffs pits Seattle Sounders FC (17-8-9, 60 points) against Real Salt Lake (14-14-6, 48 points).

The winner will face Sporting Kansas City in the next round Sunday afternoon. The other conference semifinal is set between the top-seeded Colorado Rapids and the fourth-seeded Portland Timbers.

How to Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first match of the season between these teams, Seattle won 2–1 at home in what could be considered a high-scoring match in this series.

These teams split their matches this season with each winning at home. Seattle won the first match and Salt Lake won the second 1–0.

Seattle allows less than a goal per match (0.97 goals per match) and sports the best scoring defense in the MLS, tied with Nashville and New York. They give up the least amount of opportunities (116 total, 3.4 per game) and defend shots about as well as anyone, with a 70.5 save percentage during the regular season. They also have 434 interceptions on the season, fourth-best in the MLS.

In their two meetings with Real Salt Lake, RSL had 20 total shots (seven shots on goal) in both matches, scoring two total goals.

On the offensive end, Seattle is tied for fifth in goals scored and has the third-best goal differential in the entire MLS.

Real Salt Lake will need to find a way to break through the stingy Seattle defense.

Regional restrictions may apply.